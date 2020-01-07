Man convicted of raping ex-wife

A Binga man has been convicted of three counts of sexual assault after raping his former wife at his homestead.

Timothy Sianinga from Chief Siabuwa area in Binga is awaiting sentencing after the state successfully proved its case against him to the effect that he raped his former wife three times.

The state outlined that after Sianinga divorced with the victim in January last year, he met her on July 26 before asking her to accompany him to his homestead, which she refused.

It is the State’s case that, Sianinga forcibly dragged his former wife to his place of residence where he took her into his bedroom and had sexual intercourse with her three times without her consent.

The victim only managed to escape when the accused left the homestead and immediately reported the matter to the police.

In another matter, a Dete couple has been remanded in custody awaiting trial on charges of possession of raw ivory weighing 24,6 kilograms.

Acting on a tip off, police pounced on the couple at their homestead while they were sleeping.

Twelve pieces of raw ivory valued at $92 250 was allegedly discovered where the two suspects Norman

Tshuma and Nobuhle Faith Sithole were sleeping. – ZBC