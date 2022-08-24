Man arrested for obstructing the course of justice

A Harare man has been arrested on allegations of distracting a motorist in order to allow a kombi driver to speed off after their vehicles were involved in a road traffic accident on Sunday along Seke Road.

The man, Tinotenda Kalulu, was a passenger in the Toyota Hiace vehicle that had hit the motorist’s car, an Isuzu KB 250, from behind near the flyover. The incident occurred at around 7 pm.

Investigations revealed that after being hit from behind, the 62-year-old motorist was then distracted by Kalulu from taking down the particulars of the Toyota Hiace.

The motorist then managed to apprehend Kalulu before handing him over to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.

“Police in Harare are investigating a minor hit and run road traffic accident which occurred on August 21, 2022 at around 7pm along Seke Road near the flyover. An unknown motorist driving a Toyota Hiace vehicle hit an Isuzu KB 250 vehicle from behind.

“After the accident, a passenger aboard the Toyota Hiace vehicle, Tinotenda Kalulu, distracted the driver of the Isuzu KB 250 vehicle from noting the particulars of the Toyota Hiace vehicle, leading to the vehicle being driven away.

“The police have since arrested Tinotenda Kalulu for obstructing the course of justice,” he said.

He said they have since launched a manhunt for the driver of the Toyota Hiace in connection with the case.

