Man applies for father’s death certificate behind stepmother’s back

CHIREDZI – A Chiredzi man has appeared at the Chiredzi Magistrates Court facing charges after he allegedly went behind his stepmother’s back and applied for the late father’s death certificate.

Jestina Gwandongwe alleged the plan of the stepson Caspel Svinurai (45) was to exclude her two children from their father’s estate.

The matter is before Magistrate Vimbai Mutukwa.

Svinurai denies ever making the application. He however, also denied in court that his father was married to Gwandongwe. He says his father Matthew John Svinurai told him that Gwandongwe left to remarry another man.

Gwandongwe filed a Police report after she was asked to come and collect the death certificate from the offices of the registrar in Chiredzi.

She got concerned when she realised that her husband’s death certificate gave his marital status as a widower.

The State said that on October 17, 2023, Svinurai went to the Registrar’s offices and applied for the death certificate of his father and gave wrong information stating that his late father was not married and his wife was no more.

Ellina Fatini prosecuted.

