Mamombe sues CCC counterpart Nyandoro for US$100,000 defamation

Spread the love

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Harare West, Joana Mamombe, has filed a defamation lawsuit against fellow CCC MP Bridget Nyandoro of Southerton constituency, seeking US$100,000 in damages.

In court papers lodged at the High Court, Mamombe alleges that Nyandoro defamed her by spreading false claims that she had an affair with former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. Additionally, Nyandoro is accused of claiming Mamombe received favours in exchange for sex from influential figures, including members of the ruling party.

The summons details multiple defamatory statements attributed to Nyandoro, including accusations that Mamombe “hated” her, neglected her constituents, illegally allocated wetlands, engaged in corrupt hiring practices favouring family members in the City of Harare, faked an abduction, stole stands, raped individuals, and falsely portrayed herself as a human rights defender.

Mamombe contends that these allegations, shared widely in WhatsApp chats, have seriously damaged her reputation, portraying her as dishonest, corrupt, immoral, and untrustworthy.

The lawmaker further objects to Nyandoro’s claim that Mamombe is a hypocrite. The summons quotes Nyandoro accusing Mamombe of refusing to testify in a court case involving Nelson Chamisa despite allegedly knowing the truth, and of being unwilling to stand up against abuse to protect her own interests.

Nyandoro’s messages reportedly include:

“Sisi stop being a hypocrite… I know I will be a big fool if I decide to make you one of my witnesses because it involves a Chamisa and you would not dare testify against a Chamisa because of your closeness to Nelson.”

Nyandoro also allegedly referenced Mamombe’s personal life, including disputes with Wellington Chikombo and accusations of inappropriate conduct.

Mamombe has given Nyandoro 10 days to respond to the summons. Should Nyandoro fail to enter an appearance to defend herself within this period, the High Court will proceed with Mamombe’s claims without further notice.

The case adds to ongoing tensions within the CCC, highlighting internal conflicts as the opposition party continues to navigate challenges both externally and within its ranks.

Source – online

Like this: Like Loading...