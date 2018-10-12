Majome eyes PG post

HARARE – Former MDC Member of Parliament Jessie Majome is among the legal minds gunning to become Zimbabwe’s next Prosecutor-General (PG).

Majome will battle it out with 10 other legal experts, who have thrown their hats into the ring for the coveted post.

These include Florence Ziyambi, wife of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as well as Kumbirai Hodzi who is the current acting PG.

This comes as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has begun the hunt for a PG to replace Ray Goba, who was suspended this year on allegations of failing to prosecute high-profile criminals, and putting his office into disrepute by using abusive language and insulting lawyers.

Goba, who was also accused of sneaking out of the country without Cabinet’s authority, later tendered his resignation before the matter was finalised.

A three-member panel had been sworn in to investigate the allegations before his resignation to determine if he was fit to continue in his current office.

In a statement, the JSC listed the 11 nominations it has received following the invitation to members of the public and to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to nominate suitably qualified persons to be appointed to the position of PG.

The invitation was issued in terms of section 259 (3) as read with section 180 (4) of the Constitution.

“Starting at 0900hrs on Thursday 1 November 2018 at Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare, the commission will conduct interviews in public of the following 11 candidates,” the notice read in part before listing the nominations as follows:

Cheda Maphios, Chingeya Wendy Rowesai, Chinyoka Tinomudaishe, Hara Tavengwa, Hogwe Misheck, Mantsebo Calvin Tichaona, Marondedza Edios Edmund, Mashumba Noria, Majome Jessie and Hodzi Kumbirai.

Hodzi will be fancying his chances having been thrust into the hot seat to lead the office in an acting capacity.

Despite superintending the PG’s office in an acting capacity, which many would consider a huge handicap, Hodzi had started well.

He had gone about business targeting the high-profile cases that were brought to court including arraigning before the courts controversial businessmen Wicknell Chivayo and Genius Kadungure.

Former Health minister David Parirenyatwa and top executives at power utility Zesa Holdings have also appeared in court on charges of abusing their offices.

However, the public has been urging the office to bring to book more bigwigs in Zanu PF suspected to have embezzled huge amounts from government coffers.

Corruption has morphed into a complex creature in Zimbabwe ready to devour those who expose the skeletons in its cupboards. With graft dragging the country’s economy towards the precipice, there have been overwhelming cries for real men and women to stand up and be counted by drawing sharp spears to destroy this monster.

Established under section 259 of the 2013 Constitution, the PG’s office operates as a separate, independent and accountable institution responsible for instituting and undertaking criminal prosecutions on behalf of the State.

It also exists to promote a just and fair system for all persons approaching the courts and protecting the rights of the arrested and detained persons as provided for by the Constitution.