Maid steals from employer

A 31-YEAR-OLD Palmerstone maid was slapped with 210 hours of community service by a Mutare court for stealing goods worth $41 000 from her employer.

Gladys Kotsanai appeared before magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi facing theft charges.

She was accused of stealing from her employer, Mrs Nomathemba Sayi.

Ms Tafadzwa Chiwanza prosecuted.

The State said on an unknown day, but between August 15 and October 3, the complaint left home for Harare and Bulawayo on some business errands.

“The accused took advantage of her employer’s absence, and tampered with the CCTV to conceal her planned theft. She stole 180x80g of ice cream, two pillow cases, one pair of sandals, two pairs of tekkies, two pairs of morning shoes, two track bottoms, four baby short trousers, four trousers, four T-shirts, a vest, two bed sheets, two pairs of stockings, a keyboard, an Itel handset without a battery, a bottle of cooking oil, a Kango black pot and a belt,” said Ms Chiwanza.

After the theft, Kotsanai fled to her rural home in Chinanimani.

Upon her return, the complainant noticed that the CCTV had been tampered with, and some items from the house were missing.

She made a police report, leading to Kotsanai’s arrest.

Goods worth $4 300 were recovered.

