Magistrate Grants Tendai Biti’s Request For Trial To Be Live Streamed

Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa has granted an application made by Tendai Biti’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa for the proceedings to be live streamed by accredited media houses. The trial is expected to run for the rest of this week in Court 17 at Rotten Row Magistrates Court.

Live streaming must be done in a manner which does not interfere with the proceedings. Biti is facing charges of inciting post-election violence. He is also facing charges of contravening Section 66A (1) of the Electoral Act Chapter 2:13, which prohibits the unofficial or false declaration of election results.