Latest on court case against Welshman Ncube unilateral dissolution of MDC

An activist of the now defunct MDC (Green) Ntokozo Tshikizamkhonto Tshili who had in the past threatened to sue Professor Welshman Ncube over what he termed the illegal dissolution of MDC says the party was never dissolved and it forged an alliance with the wrong faction of the MDC-T.

Tshili’s comments come a few days after the supreme declared that the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa who is deputized by Professor Ncube is not a political party but a gathering of political entities.

Said Tshili, “I have in the past thought about possibly taking the leadership of the MDC to court about the way they ‘dissolved’ the party but I think we too often give up our political responsibilities to the courts. It is palpably clear the MDC was never dissolved.

“It is also clear that the MDC went into a pact with the wrong MDCT. What is not clear and will not be resolved by any court is if the green blood still flows in our veins hence the reason I am writing to you all in the dead of the African night.”

There are several ways to go around the MDC Green resurgence. One is to realize that the politics of Zimbabwe is so permanently polarized that alliances are the only way to go. Also acknowledging that the MDC was at it’s weakest to exist politically alone. Respecting that alliance was not a bad idea and was maybe inevitable.

The fact to consider under the alliance climate is that the MDC green was never dissolved except by the remaining ‘leadership’ repeatedly uttering that it was and maybe even writing somewhere that it was. It is therefore critical to realize that the MDC still exists and is ready to either exist as self or ready to go into the trending alliance schemes.

Now, respecting the leadership that existed and their decision to go into alliance with the MDCT and even signing such agreement and knowing what we know that the agreement was signed with the unlawful elements of the MDCT, isn’t it logical that the error be corrected under the same thinking and the agreement and the spirit of the alliance be maintained but however be directed to the correct MDCT?

What is definitely wrong under the alliance idea is to be so united as to disappear into your partners. That can only be done either by those posturing as the leadership of a party and believing that they have no followers to back their claim to identity or by those wishing to use themselves to settle a political contest within those they are uniting with by propping and legitimizing one faction of their alliance partner.

Now the question to ask is why the MDC had become a small party such as to make the last leadership decision to go into alliance and with whom to do it so easy and not requiring endorsement and accounting to the party structures. The weakness, I would say and backed by the resignation statements of those who ‘resigned’, was brought about by the type of leadership we had at the time.

We had a President whose second (and last term) was ending and who obviously may not have been keen to let the party continue without his presidency. A leader who seemed keen to resign his party with the end of his term. A leader who was keen on frustrating the party structures into non existence but was still keen to be called a leader simply for the sake of signing agreements with his chosen friends.

The present day question to ask is if the MDC members are so fed up with political existence that they are not keen to rise out of the ashes of their frustration and extricate themselves from the illegality they were tied to and decide to chart their own political way in this present day of alliance politics. This is a question we must be willing to ask ourselves with the pride of those with green blood in their veins. Those so honorable to resign and not be counted together with the wrong and unprincipled. Resignation, my friends was an honorable thing to do and the most disciplined MDC thing to do. I have read all your resignation statements and they ring of the true MDC spirit.

I have in the past thought about possibly taking the leadership of the MDC to court about the way they ‘dissolved’ the party but I think we too often give up our political responsibilities to the courts. It is palpably clear the MDC was never dissolved. It is also clear that the MDC went into a pact with the wrong MDCT. What is not clear and will not be resolved by any court is if the green blood still flows in our veins hence the reason I am writing to you all in the dead of the African night.