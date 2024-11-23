Late hairdresser’s cellphone line gives away murderer

Spread the love

THE suspect, who gruesomely murdered the late 34-year-old popular Mutare hairdresser — Ms Yvonne Mitchell Mafuta — in cold blood in January this year, has been arrested, nine months after committing the heinous crime.

The suspect, Thulani Mhlanga (40), of no fixed aboard, was nabbed at Matondo Business Centre in Chigodora, under Chief Zimunya, last Friday evening.

He was hanging out in the area with some friends.

A dragnet squad of detective from the homicide department in Mutare pounced on the unsuspecting Mhlanga after receiving vital information through NetOne that the suspect was hanging around the business centre.

The team proceeded to arrest the accused person.

It was learnt that Mhlanga, was using Mafuta’s NetOne line, a development which led the detectives, with the assistance of the service provider, to track him down in Chigodora.

Mhlanga, who was in a relationship with Ms Mafuta, prior to committing the heinous crime, allegedly ransacked the whole house, and stole the deceased's cellphone and US$5 000 cash as well as a male jacket.

Ms Mafuta was found dead in a pool of blood a few days later in her apartment, with indications that she had been bleeding from the nose.

The callous murder happened at Number 106, Guide Court, Mutare.

Mhlanga last Saturday appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mrs Perseverance Makhala, facing murder charges, as defined in Section 47 of the Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.

He was remand in custody, and will be back in court on December 2, 2024.

Ms Sharon Chibvongodze prosecuted.

“On January 21, 2024, the accused person, who was in a relationship with the now deceased, murdered her at her residential place by strangling her to death.

He ransacked the whole house, and stole US$5 000 cash, and Iphone cellphone with a NetOne line, 0719678719 and a male jacket. He left the house, leaving everything upside down.

“On January 24, 2024, the body of the deceased was discovered in her house in a semi-decomposed state.

‘‘On November 15, 2024 at around 7pm, CID Mutare Homicide received information through the service provider that the accused had been spotted at Matondo Business Centre in Chigodora, under Chief Zimunya, on the outskirts of Mutare.

“The team proceeded and arrested the accused person at the said business centre.

‘‘Evidence or State facts linking the accused person to the commission of the crime, including the Closed Circuit Television footage showing the accused being picked by Mr Love Mtora, a taxi driver, who later dropped him at the deceased residence.

A NetOne line belonging to the deceased was recovered from the accused person,” said Ms Chibvongodze.

Source: Manica Post

