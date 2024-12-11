Kudzi Chipanga arrested

Spread the love

Kudzi Chipanga, a Zanu-PF official, appeared before the Rusape Magistrates Court yesterday on charges of allegedly stealing Presidential-PFumvudza agricultural inputs worth US$11,200. The inputs, provided by the Department of Agriculture Research and Extension (Arex), were intended for distribution in Makoni District under the government’s food security programme.

Chipanga, represented by Mutare lawyer Chris Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners, was granted bail by Rusape regional magistrate Mrs. Barbra Mateko. He was remanded on US$400 bail and ordered to reappear in court on January 30.

As part of his bail conditions, Chipanga must reside at his Wakefield Farm in Headlands, report to Rusape Rural Police Station every Monday and Friday, and refrain from interfering with witnesses or ongoing investigations.

The State, represented by prosecutor Ms. Event Dhliwayo, did not oppose the bail application. She noted that Chipanga had cooperated with authorities since being made aware of the charges on November 27. Unlike his alleged accomplices, who remain at large, Chipanga voluntarily presented himself to the police.

Dhliwayo cited constitutional provisions guaranteeing the right to personal liberty and argued that detention without trial or just cause would violate these rights. She further emphasized that the alleged offence occurred during a political rally, making it unlikely that Chipanga could repeat the offence if released on bail.

According to the State, Arex received a consignment of agricultural inputs on November 27 from the Grain Marketing Board’s Rusape Depot. The consignment included: 200 bags of ZFC Compound D fertiliser (50kg each), 100 bags of SC649 seed maize (5kg each), and 500 packets of vegetable seeds.

These inputs were delivered to Lawrencedale Primary School, where a Zanu-PF rally was held. After the rally, Chipanga and three alleged accomplices—Innocent Magutakuona, Michael Musekiwa, and Julius Chipfupa, who are still at large—allegedly took control of the inputs. They reportedly informed Arex official Ms. Noria Gashu that they would handle the distribution, claiming responsibility for sourcing the materials.

The State indicated that several witnesses still need to be interviewed, some of whom may be difficult to locate. Ms. Dhliwayo added that prolonged detention without trial would undermine justice.

Chipanga’s trial is expected to continue in January, while law enforcement pursues the other suspects. The case has drawn public interest due to its implications for the integrity of government food security programmes.

Source – The Herald

