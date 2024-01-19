Kombi Driver Allegedly Kidnaps 22 School Children Pupils

Spread the love

In a chilling episode that unfolded yesterday, a kombi driver allegedly kidnapped 22 children from David Livingstone Primary School in Zimbabwe, creating a wave of terror and anguish.

The perpetrator, who had been transporting the pupils to their homes in Kuwadzana, ran out of fuel in Macheke, which led to the discovery of the horrifying incident.

Discovery of the Kidnapped Children

The children, all from the ECD A and B classes, were found in a distressed state inside the stranded kombi by a vigilant motorist. The motorist, sensing the gravity of the situation, immediately alerted the police about the unusual circumstance.

Swift police action led to the driver’s apprehension, and the traumatized children were rushed to Marondera Hospital for medical examinations. The scenario, which unfolded in broad daylight, has stirred a hornet’s nest of questions about the safety of children and the trust bestowed upon those tasked with their care.

Unraveling the Motive

The police are currently sifting through the murky waters of the driver’s motive. An unsettling revelation surfaced during the investigation: the driver had been paid by some parents for transporting their children to and from school for a considerable period. This fact adds an additional layer of complexity to the case, as it blurs the lines between consent and criminality.

The children had been picked up from school around midday, raising questions about the driver’s intent and the vigilance of the school authorities. As this event reverberates through the community, it serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of children and the importance of their protection.

Awaiting an Official Statement

An official statement from the police regarding the case is yet to be released. The incident has left the community and the nation at large in shock, and people are waiting with bated breath for more details on the case. As the investigation continues, the primary concern remains the wellbeing of the traumatized children and their families.

