Judiciary system to go digital

CHIEF Justice, Luke Malaba, says the justice system is set to go digital to enable the facilitation of judicial procedures electronically.

Chief Justice Malaba told ZBC news after a tour of the new magistrates’ courts construction project in Chinhoyi that there is need for an integrated electronic case management system, which entails the digitalisation of the operations of the court.

He said people would not need to go to court to file documents but will do so from the comfort of their homes. The process is called e-filing.

“Integrated electronic case management system is a system which ensures all aspects of the court work , court operations from registry office right through to the judge’s office, how a case is done is digitalized,” said Chief Justice Malaba

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the construction of the new Chinhoyi magistrates’ court complex saying it is a good example of public funds being put to proper use.

The new Chinhoyi magistrates’ court complex has over 54 offices, 12 holding cells and eight spacious court rooms.