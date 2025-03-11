Judge rejects state’s bid for Mhlanga bail referral to anti-corruption court

Spread the love

HARARE – High Court judge Gibson Mandaza on Monday turned down a request by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to have incarcerated AMH journalist Blessed Mhlanga’s bail appeal heard by the Anti-Corruption court.

Fungai Nyanhunzvi, representing the state, had applied to have the matter referred to this court, submitting that Mandaza had no jurisdiction over the matter.

The judge turned down the application.

Briefing journalists after the court proceedings, lawyer Chris Mhike said the defence objected to the attempt by prosecutors.

“The matter was scheduled for hearing this morning and earlier in the morning the state requested that the bail proceedings be referred to the anti-corruption court of the High Court and we objected to that transfer because as far as we are concerned, there is nothing corrupt or corruption related about the charges Blessed is facing.

“The state’s request was declined by the presiding judge. The matter will be heard in ordinary bail court on March 12, 2025

“The state is yet to furnish us with their response to the bail appeal.

“It is our hope that by Wednesday, that response would have been furnished to us.

“There was an undertaking by the state that by the end of tomorrow they would have responded to the bail appeal.

“It is our hope that our appeal will prevail and Blessed will be released.”

Referring to his client, Mhike said Mhlanga was unhappy over his continued detention.

“He is of course very unhappy to be in detention over a matter… as far as we are concerned, that does not warrant detention,” said the lawyer.

“He worries about his family because he is a breadwinner and his day-to-day activities are disrupted without the liberty that he deserves, his studies have been disrupted. So, he remains strong but obviously, his present situation is not ideal.

Mhlanga is accused of inciting violence through broadcasts of firebrand war veteran and nemesis to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Blessed Geza on the publication’s broadcast unit HStv.

Geza, now in hiding, has slammed Mnangagwa for corruption and poor leadership while demanding his exit from power.

Mhlanga handed himself in after police announced in a statement they were looking for him in connection with “distributing content deemed harmful to the State”.

When he appeared in court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opposed his bail application, telling the court that he was likely to interfere with police investigations.

Prosecutor Ruvimbo Matyatya said Mhlanga is a boss at HStv and was likely to intimidate his subordinates whom they intend to call as witnesses in his case.

Gwatima concurred with the state ruling that Mhlanga’s release could jeopardise peace and security in the country. – Herald

