Journalist Targeted by Police in Latest Crackdown on Press Freedom

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of journalist Blessed Mhlanga, raising fresh concerns about press freedom and the targeting of independent journalists in the country.

Mhlanga is wanted for questioning under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, a broadly defined law that has often been used to silence dissenting voices.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development in a statement, urging the public to assist in locating the journalist.

“We are seeking information on the location of journalist Blessed Mhlanga to facilitate an interview regarding allegations under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act,” Nyathi said.

“Anyone with relevant information should report to the nearest police station or contact our National Complaints Desk.”

The announcement has sparked outrage among media watchdogs and civil society groups, who see this as another attempt by authorities to intimidate journalists. Mhlanga, an investigative journalist known for exposing government corruption and human rights abuses, has been a frequent target of state harassment.

Media analysts warn that such actions are part of a growing pattern of persecution against journalists in Zimbabwe, where authorities routinely use legal instruments to suppress critical reporting.

Press freedom advocates argue that instead of hunting down journalists, the government should focus on ensuring accountability and transparency. Efforts to reach the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) for comment were unsuccessful.

The continued crackdown on independent media raises serious concerns about Zimbabwe’s commitment to democracy and human rights, with many fearing that such moves are aimed at silencing critical voices ahead of future elections.

