Journalist Remains in Custody as Bail Ruling Deferred

HARARE – Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga will remain in custody for two more nights after a Harare magistrate postponed his bail ruling to Thursday.

Mhlanga was arrested on Monday after voluntarily presenting himself at Harare Central Police Station alongside his lawyer, Chris Mhike. He faces charges under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] for allegedly transmitting information that incites violence or causes damage to property.

The charges stem from an interview he conducted with war veteran and vocal government critic Blessed Geza on HSTv, AMH’s broadcasting platform. Geza, a staunch opponent of the Mnangagwa 2030 agenda, had used the platform to call for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s immediate resignation.

The state, represented by prosecutor Ruvimbo Matyatya, opposed Mhlanga’s bail, arguing that he could interfere with witnesses, including his subordinates at work.

Meanwhile, Mhlanga has complained of inhumane treatment while in police custody. His lawyer, Mhike, urged the court to grant bail, maintaining that his client was being criminalised for practicing journalism.

“If practicing journalism is deemed dangerous, then we have a problem that must be rectified by the justice delivery system and those who wield power in this nation,” Mhike argued.

He further emphasised that Zimbabwe is defined as a democratic republic under Section 1 of the Constitution and that Mhlanga is prepared to stand trial to prove his innocence.

“The investigating officer has promised fire and trouble for HSTv, but my client is ready to exonerate himself in court,” Mhike added.

Mhlanga’s bail ruling is expected on Thursday.

