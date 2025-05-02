Johane Masowe’s remains at centre of dispute

Spread the love

TWO factions of the Gospel of God Church International are opposed to the intended exhumation of their late leader, Baba Johanne’s remains from the Gandanzara Shrine in Makon District.

This comes after the High Court recently authorised Baba Johanne’s two sons, Messrs Magaga and Reuben Masedza to exhume and rebury their father’s remains at their family home.

The Gospel of God Church International Church (1932), led by Sister Era Silver Tapera, and occupying the shrine, has since appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the High Court’s declaratory order, which affirms the rights of the late Mr Peter Shonhiwa Jack Masedza’s children to exhume and rebury their father’s remains — 52 years after his death.

Mr Peter Shonhiwa Jack Masedza, widely known as Baba Johane Masowe, was a towering religious figure, who died in Zambia on September 14, 1973, at the age of 59, and had his remains were repatriated and buried at the Gandanzara Shrine.

The High Court recently delivered a watershed ruling, granting — Messrs Magaga and Reuben Masedza — the lega an appeal with the Supreme Court, in an effort to overturn the High Court’s judgment.

The matter will be heard on May 19.

The church contends that the High Court erred at law by failing to recognise the prior ownership of the shrine, as established in an earlier ruling by Justice Hungwe under HH164/2003.

According to the church, this judgment conclusively confirms ownership of the shrine as belonging to the Gospel Of God Church International, thereby precluding any right of exhumation on property it legally controls.

“The court erred at law when it held that ownership of the shrine did not extend to the remains of the deceased, disregarding the sacred nature of the shrine as a place where the remains of revered figures are preserved,” states the grounds of appeal.

The church further argues that the High Court disregarded the revered Johane Masowe’s alleged oral testament, which reportedly expressed his wish to remain buried at the Gandanzara Shrine.

At the heart of the Masedza brothers’ application were two pivotal questions – whether they possessed the legal right to exhume their father’s remains and whether the court could issue an order compelling such an exhumation.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi upheld their right to proceed, provided they adhered to statutory procedures. The judgment emphasised that while the declaratory relief granted the brothers legal clarity, it did not constitute immediate authorisation for exhumation.

On March 25, 2025, Mr Magaga Masedza flighted a public notice of his intention to exhume their father’s remains in terms of Section 38 of the Cemeteries Act (Chapter 5:04).

“In terms of Section 38 of the Cemeteries Act (Chapter 5:04) of Zimbabwe, this notice serves to inform the public of my intention to exhume the remains of my late father, Peter Jack Masedza, also known as Johane Masowe.

“Name of the deceased: Peter Jack Masedza, also known as Johane Masowe

Date of Death: 14 September 1973

Date of Burial 17 September 1973

Place of Burial: Gandanzara, Makoni, Manicaland

“The exhumation is being carried out for the purpose of reburial in the family rural home. Any person with objections or concerns regarding this exhumation should contact me in writing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Name: Magaga Masedza c/o Mashangwe and Company Legal Practitioners,” reads the notice in part.

Acting secretary general of Sister Tapera’s faction, Mr Francis Elizara Nedewedzo said they are opposed to the exhumation.

“Members of the Gospel of God Church International 1932 strongly oppose the public notice by (Mr) Magaga, seeking permission to exhume and rebury his late father. We are deeply disturbed and saddened by this proposal, which we believe is unnecessary, disrespectful, and contrary to our cultural and religious traditions. Baba Johanne was a respected community leader and a devoted family man, and his final resting place should be respected and preserved,” he said, adding that the exhumation was motivated by personal gain or interests than a genuine concern for the well-being or dignity of Baba Johanne.

“Peter Shonhiwa Jack Masedza is the founder of the Gospel of God Church International 1932, and he gave his all to the church doctrines and traditions.

By the beginning of his ministry in 1932, he left his parents’ home and family, and never returned until the time of his death. He instructed all his converts to leave their homes and follow him on the way to spread the gospel. A lot of his followers perished on the way and their remains were interred in different countries far from their native land. He instructed his prominent elders to be repatriated and buried in Gandanzara, and none was buried at his home of origin.

“There are a lot of his elders that include evangelists, pastors, prophets, nuns and elderly women buried at Gandanzara. This was a declaration by Baba Johanne. Our objection is, therefore, on the basis that there are many people buried at Gandanzara, and other who perished along the way. One question remains – if he is to exhume his father’s remains from Gandanzara, what is going to happen to the rest of Baba Johanne’s followers buried at Gandanzara and across Africa? The Gandanzara Shrine is sacred, and if Baba Johanne’s remains are exhumed from the shrine, it means he (Magaga) has violated his father’s right to be buried there. He declared that he will be buried at Gandanzara upon his death.

“The exhumation and reburial will cause significant emotional distress to all the members of the church across the globe. The proposed action may be motivated by personal gain or interests than genuine concern for the well-being or dignity of Baba Johanne,” said Mr Nedewedzo.

Mr Joromiah Mususu, the under-secretary of a breakaway group led by Sister Dazi Dhliwayo, now headquartered a stone’s away from the main shrine, after its recent relocation from Odzi along Mutare-Harare Highway, said the exhumation would defile and erase their leader’s resting place and memory.

“As a group, we are not happy and oppose the intended exhumation. Why should they do it. Baba Johanne is our leader, and his children should respect his wish by recognising and upholding the cultural, religious, and emotional significance of his burial site at the pinnacle of Radandadzi Hill. Government should intervene and thwart the exhumation. All camps must compromise and ensure a win-win situation that balances familial and church rights,” said Mr Mususu.

Magaga allegedly bulldozed his way into the shrine and attempted to ‘steal his late father’s mummy’ in 1996.

He allegedly took a cross, which bears sentimental significance to the holy shrine. – Manica Post

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...