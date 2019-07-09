Job Sikhala arrives at Police station

MDC deputy national chairman Job Sikhala has handed himself at Harare Central Police Station.

Sikhala was accompanied by lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Obey Shava and Jeremiah Bamu.

At the time of writing, they were waiting to hear what he is being charged with after calling for the overthrow of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.



Meanwhile, MDC Masvingo Province Youth Assembly has issued a statement saying they stand, “solidly, irrevocably and unconditionally in solidarity with Deputy National Chairperson Hon Job Sikhala. As Masvingo Youth Assembly, we not only strongly and totally associate ourselves with him.”

More details to follow…