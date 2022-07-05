Job Sikhala appeal hearing deferred

The High Court has deferred to Thursday the hearing of an appeal for bail by CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole after the prosecution requested for time to file its response.

The duo is appealing against a magistrate’s decision not to grant them bail pending trial on charges of incitement to commit violence.

They are accused of mobilising their party supporters to unleash violence in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, during a memorial ser­vice for More blessing Ali.

They unsuccessfully applied for bail last week before Harare magistrate Mr Gibson Mandaza.

Denying the duo bail, Mr Mandaza ruled that the legislators were a threat to public security and were likely to reoffend if released on bail.

Ali, who the CCC said was their supporter, was abducted outside a nightclub in Nyatsime on May 14 and her dismembered remains were discovered in a disused well at a farm in Beatrice, about 10km away from where she was taken.

The prime suspect in her murder, Pius Jamba (31), has since been arrested and was remanded in custody.

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested on June 14 charged with conspiring to engage in acts of violence to avenge the killing.

