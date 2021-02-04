Joana Mamombe and her mates denied bail

MDC legislator Joana Mamombe and her co-accused Cecilia Chimbiri have been denied bail by a Harare Magistrate who remanded them in custody till 18 February.

This was revealed by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights which stated that:

Harare West MP Hon. Mamombe & Chimbiri return to Chikurubi Maximum Prison after they were denied bail by Harare Magistrate Mambanje & were remanded in custody to 18 February.

The duo was arrested on Monday after a flash demo at the new parliament building. According to ZRP, they insulted police officers and they were arrested for that. The UK has said they are monitoring the detention of the duo because everyone has the right to speak freely.