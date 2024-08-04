Jacob Ngarivhume charged over CCC’s June 16 event

Spread the love

Opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume appeared in court yesterday facing charges related to a June 16 incident where 78 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists were arrested.

Ngarivhume, who was arrested in Mutare and transferred to Harare, is charged alongside Kelvin Gonde with participating in an unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct.

Magistrate Ruth Moyo has remanded them in custody until August 7 for a bail hearing. Their lawyers argue that the arrest violated legal procedures and have challenged Ngarivhume’s remand status.

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu alleged that Ngarivhume and Gonde were involved in a riotous gathering at CCC leader Jameson Timba’s house, where police encountered a crowd throwing stones, injuring two officers and damaging a vehicle. The prosecution claims evidence and witnesses will link the accused to these activities. The value of the damaged vehicle was noted as US$250.

In related developments, the Harare magistrates court canceled a warrant for Zimbabwe National Students Union president Emmanuel Stima, who had been arrested for missing a court appearance.

The recent crackdown on opposition and civil society activists, including charges dating back to 2019, is seen as part of broader concerns about potential demonstrations during the upcoming Southern African Development Community summit in Harare.

Source – newsday

