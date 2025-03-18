Investigative Journalist Watson Munyaka Killed in Marondera; Police Launch Investigation

Spread the love

MARONDERA,– Watson Munyaka, a 38-year-old researcher affiliated with investigative journalism outlet Dug Up, was killed in Marondera on March 17, 2025.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into the incident, treating the case as a homicide.

According to the police, Munyaka was thrown from a moving Toyota Fortuner along Fifth Street, near the Chicken Inn Drive-through in Marondera’s central business district, at approximately 1410 hours. He was rushed to Marondera Provincial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to come forward with any information that may assist in solving the case.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist to shed light on the incident as investigations continue,” Nyathi said.

The ZRP’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Homicide unit in Harare is handling the case, as the circumstances surrounding Munyaka’s death suggest a targeted attack. Authorities are yet to disclose possible motives, but speculation has risen due to Munyaka’s involvement in investigative journalism, a field often associated with exposing corruption and criminal activities.

Marondera, the provincial capital of Mashonaland East, is a bustling commercial hub where crime rates have seen fluctuations in recent years. The district has recorded incidents of violent crime, but a high-profile killing in its central business district has raised concerns over security in the area.

Investigative journalism in Zimbabwe has come under increasing scrutiny, with journalists facing threats and violence in the course of their work. The death of Munyaka, a researcher known for his work in uncovering sensitive issues, has heightened fears among media professionals.

Authorities have promised to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

