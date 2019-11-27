Investigations on Minister Gumbo at advanced stage

INVESTIGATIONS on former Transport Minister and Infrastructure Development, Joram Gumbo’s allegations of criminal abuse of office involving US$37 million are advancing, with a process to forfeit his relative’s house which was to be used as Zimbabwe Airways headquarters already underway, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has said.

In a recent interview with The Herald, ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said the ant-graft body has already engaged relevant authorities to speed up the forfeiting process.

“Investigations into former Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Jorum Gumbo’s cases are underway and are at an advanced stage.

“We have already commenced the process of forfeiting the house of his relative, Marvis Gumbo which was customised and rented out to Zimbabwe Airways, to use as their headquarters,” Commissioner Makamure said.

Allegations are that Gumbo, now the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs (Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes), showed favour to his relative, the politician Mavis Gumbo, by awarding her a contract to rent out her house to Zimbabwe Airways.

As part of the deal, it is alleged Gumbo directed the release of US$1 million for the refurbishment of Ms Gumbo’s property and customising it into the airline’s headquarters.

The house is located at 1436 Gletwin, Shawasha Hills, just south of Glen Lorne and about as far from the airport as you can be in Harare, and the charges will be that Government lost U$1million in refurbishing the property and Ms Gumbo received huge amounts of money in monthly rentals from a Government investment.