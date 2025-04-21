Indian man trying to smuggle out US$2.8 million in cash and gold caught at Zambian airport

The 27-year-old was on his way to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates when his attempt was thwarted by a multi-agency team at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) said.
He was intercepted with US$2.32 million in cash and seven pieces of what they suspected to be gold valued at US$500,000, the agency said in a statement.
“Investigations into the matter are ongoing,” DEC said, warning “those involved in transnational organised crimes that the long arm of the law will catch up with them soon”.
The southern African country has abundant reserves of minerals, including copper and gold. But its economy is impoverished and more than 60 per cent of the population lives in poverty, according to the World Bank.
In 2023, five Egyptians were arrested in Zambia with a plane carrying weapons, 127kg (280lbs) of gold and US$5.7 million in cash.
They were released after prosecutors dropped espionage charges against them.