I use mbanje for dieting- Mwenezi woman tells court

MWENEZI- A Mwenezi woman left the court in stitches last week after she sensationally claimed that she uses crystal meth for dieting.

Virginia Tonhodzai (27) of Binha complex, Rutenga told Mwenezi Resident Magistrate Honesty Musiiwa that she sniffs crystal meth to lose weight.

She was ordered to do 410 hours of community service.

Crystal meth is a dangerous drug that kills thousands every year.

The State led by Lighton Katsidzira said that Tonhodzai was arrested on October 27, 2020 by CID Mwenezi detectives at around 3pm after they got a tipoff that she was selling crystal meth.

The detectives raided Tonhodzai’s residency and found 10 sachets of crystal meth leading to her arrest. The drugs were found under a bed cover.

"Someone advised me crystal meth as a smiling remedy and it has worked for me. I do not sell drugs but use them for dieting," said Tonhodzai.