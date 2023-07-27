High Court throws out Linda Masarira nomination challenge

HARARE – The High Court has thrown out an application filed by opposition Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) leader, Linda Masarira who was challenging the decision of the Nomination Court to set aside her papers.

The firebrand politician and feminist was vying for presidential in the August 23 general elections.

Her nomination papers were rejected after she failed to pay the mandatory US$20,000 nomination fees using the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) alternative due to restrictive withdrawal limits within the country’s banking system.

In her application, the 40-year-old politician who was seeking her first attempt to challenge for the country’s top office, cited the presiding officer of the nomination court, the chief elections officer of ZEC, ZEC, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa as respondents.

Masarira had also cited other president candidates including Saviour Kasukuwere, Douglas Mwonzora and Lovemore Madhuku.

She demanded that ZEC should put her name on the list and allow her to campaign as a presidential candidate.

However, Justice Gladys Mhuri, sitting at the Harare High court, dismissed her application, reading only the operative part of the judgement.

A full judgement will be availed later.

“My application was dismissed with costs. The judge only read the operational part of the judgement.

“We will only get to know the reasons when we get a copy of the full judgement. The way forward will be determined after reading the full judgement,” Masarira said.

The presidential race comprises 12 candidates who include Mnangagwa and fierce contender Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition CCC.

Among the dozen candidates, businesswoman Elisabeth Valerio is the only female. – ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...