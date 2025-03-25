Heavy Police Presence in Harare and Other Cities

Spread the love

HARARE – In anticipation of the protests, a heavy police and military presence has been deployed across Zimbabwe’s major cities. Heavily armed riot police, water cannons, and armoured vehicles have been spotted patrolling key areas in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, and Mutare, as the government seeks to prevent any form of mass mobilisation.

Shoppers and commuters in central Harare reported being stopped and searched, while some businesses have chosen to close early, fearing potential clashes. In several high-density suburbs, reports have emerged of security forces setting up roadblocks and conducting random identity checks, a move critics say is designed to intimidate citizens.

“The situation is tense. It feels like we are under siege,” said a resident from Mbare. “The government is trying to stop people from protesting, but people are determined to express their anger.”

Zimbabweans are struggling under soaring inflation, a rapidly depreciating local currency, and widespread unemployment. The country’s economic crisis has deepened, with shortages of fuel, electricity, and basic commodities exacerbating public frustration. Government workers, including teachers and healthcare professionals, have staged repeated strikes over low wages and poor working conditions, while businesses face collapse due to economic instability.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) and other activist groups have joined Geza’s calls for protests, warning that Zimbabwe is heading for a social explosion. “The people are tired, they have been patient for too long,” said a political analyst based in Harare. “With war veterans now leading the charge, the government may find itself in a precarious position.”

Beyond public unrest, Mnangagwa is also facing fierce opposition from within his own party. Reports indicate that he is seeking to extend his rule beyond the constitutional two-term limit, eyeing a third term that would see him remain in power beyond 2030. This has triggered serious tensions within ZANU-PF, as factions led by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and key war veterans strongly oppose the move.

Chiwenga, who played a pivotal role in the 2017 coup that brought Mnangagwa to power, is believed to be rallying support from influential war veterans and military elites who feel sidelined by Mnangagwa’s consolidation of power. Sources within ZANU-PF suggest that Chiwenga’s faction sees Mnangagwa’s attempt to extend his rule as a betrayal of the power-sharing arrangements initially agreed upon after Mugabe’s fall.

“The war veterans and the military believe they were instrumental in bringing Mnangagwa to power, but now he is refusing to step aside and honour the rotation of leadership,” said a senior political analyst. “This internal battle could be just as significant as the growing civilian unrest.”

Nelson Chamisa, the former opposition leader and key figure in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has also weighed in on the crisis. While he no longer leads the opposition formally, Chamisa remains a significant political force and has thrown his support behind the protests. He described Mnangagwa’s government as a “failed administration” and called for urgent reforms to prevent further economic collapse and political repression.

Chamisa’s continued influence, combined with the growing role of war veterans like Geza, has created an unpredictable political landscape, with a broad coalition of groups now opposing Mnangagwa’s leadership.

In response to the growing tensions, Zimbabwe’s security forces have been placed on high alert. Military and police units have increased their presence in major cities, particularly in Harare and Bulawayo, as authorities brace for possible demonstrations. Reports indicate that the government is monitoring social media and warning against calls for protests, a move reminiscent of tactics used under Mugabe’s rule.

However, analysts warn that suppressing dissent through force could backfire, as it did in 2017 when a faction within the military turned against Mugabe. “The same security forces that helped remove Mugabe are now being relied upon to keep Mnangagwa in power,” said a former senior government official. “The situation is unpredictable, and if the economy continues to collapse, anything can happen.”

With war veterans, former opposition figures, and civil society aligning against Mnangagwa, the echoes of 2017 are growing louder. Whether the current wave of discontent leads to another political shift remains to be seen, but one thing is clear – the calls for change are only getting stronger.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...