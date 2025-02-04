Harare Town Clerk’s Acquittal in US$9 Million Fraud Case Sparks Outrage

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – The recent acquittal of Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango in a high-profile US$9 million fraud case has ignited widespread criticism, with officials at Town House and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) questioning the decision.

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped all charges against Chisango and several other officials, including supply chain manager Denford Zhungu, principal accountant Never Murerwa, engineering technician Tawanda Mutenhabundo, and principal contracts administrator Artkins Mandaza. The only individual indicted in the case was Jabulani Mukomazi, the principal buyer.

The charges stemmed from a controversial tender awarded to Julika End Joint Venture (Pvt) Ltd, a company linked to incarcerated businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu. The duo, currently on remand at Harare Central Prison, had been disqualified from bidding but were later awarded the US$9 million tender for street lighting after allegedly misrepresenting facts in their application.

The acquittal has raised eyebrows, particularly given Chisango’s role as the Town Clerk, a position that typically holds ultimate responsibility for procurement processes within local authorities.

“The Town Clerk or CEO of a local authority is solely responsible for procurement within any public entity,” a ZACC source revealed. “In this case, Hosiah Chisango should have been held accountable for any irregularities. Instead, the principal buyer has been left to face the charges while Chisango walks free. This is deeply concerning.”

The case has also drawn attention to the role of Public Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi, who has handled several high-profile cases, including those involving Chisango and other prominent figures. Critics argue that despite overwhelming evidence against Chisango as the key decision-maker, the case was dismissed, raising questions about the impartiality of the judiciary.

“The same judge who granted bail in the Julika case, Judge Kwenda, presided over this matter, allowing Chisango to go free,” the ZACC source added. “This raises serious concerns about the integrity of our judicial system. A fresh prosecutor and judge might have delivered a different outcome.”

The acquittal has further fueled allegations of a “catch and release” culture within Zimbabwe’s law enforcement and judicial systems. Chisango is one of many council officials arrested by ZACC only to be released by the courts, contributing to the anti-graft body’s reputation as a “toothless bulldog.”

ZACC officials have repeatedly blamed the NPA for the low conviction rate in corruption cases, arguing that their efforts are often undermined by weak prosecutions and judicial decisions.

Meanwhile, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, who previously suspended Chisango over allegations of “serious misconduct,” has yet to comment on the acquittal. However, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from residents and civil society organizations, who view it as a setback in the fight against corruption.

“The dismissal of this case is a glaring example of the compromised state of our judiciary and the lack of accountability in Harare’s procurement processes,” said a representative from a local transparency advocacy group. “If those in power are not held accountable, corruption will continue to thrive at the expense of ordinary citizens.”

As the controversy unfolds, many Zimbabweans are left questioning whether the country’s anti-corruption institutions are capable of delivering justice or if they remain hamstrung by systemic failures. The Chisango case has become a litmus test for the government’s commitment to tackling graft and restoring public trust in its institutions.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...