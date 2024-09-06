Harare Town Clerk Faces Legal Battle Amid Corruption Allegations

Spread the love

Harare City Council’s (HCC) Town Clerk, Hosia Chisango, finds himself embroiled in a mounting legal storm, facing multiple corruption-related charges that have jeopardized his once-formidable career.

The veteran administrator, who has served the council for over three decades, is under intense scrutiny following a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) crackdown in July.

In recent weeks, Chisango has been a familiar face at a special inquiry tasked with investigating corruption and malpractices within HCC. The ongoing probe, led by retired Justice Cheda, has unraveled a web of alleged misconduct involving city officials, including the town clerk himself.

Authorities are examining a host of accusations, from unauthorized acquisition of luxury vehicles to questionable tenders. During a raid at Chisango’s residence, investigators seized several high-end vehicles suspected of being purchased with illicit funds. The inquiry also delved into financial mismanagement, particularly involving City Parking, a council-owned entity that allegedly operated without adequate oversight.

Ihabani Mpofu, a lawyer and evidence leader for the inquiry, pressed Chisango on City Parking’s governance, highlighting glaring issues in corporate management. Mpofu questioned whether the organization’s financial structure and autonomy allowed it to operate effectively. Chisango appeared evasive at times, further complicating his defense.

Meanwhile, Chisango is believed to be developing a luxury mansion in an affluent area of Harare, raising additional concerns about his financial dealings. Other senior officials within HCC have also been arrested on similar charges.

As the legal drama continues to unfold, Chisango’s future remains uncertain. His extended career in Harare’s administration now hangs in the balance as the investigation gains momentum. The inquiry’s revelations have left many questioning the governance of city-run entities and how such extensive corruption was allowed to thrive under the watch of one of Harare’s longest-serving public servants.

In a heated exchange at the inquiry, Chisango struggled to provide clarity on the workings of City Parking, further casting doubt on his leadership. Despite the ongoing investigation, Chisango maintains his innocence as he navigates the legal maze that threatens to end his career on a grim note.

The probe into HCC has also implicated three other city entities — Ruwa Marketing, Harare Quarry, and City Parking — all of which have come under fire for poor corporate governance. Investigators allege that these organizations are fraught with financial mismanagement and a lack of accountability, contributing to the city’s broader governance crisis.

