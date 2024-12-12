Harare Musician Mai Dhuterere Faces US$16,000 Fraud Charges

Spread the love

HARARE – Dorcas Vambe, popularly known as Mai Dhuterere and wife of gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, appeared in court on Thursday facing allegations of defrauding a local politician of US$16,000 in a failed car deal.

The 36-year-old musician was charged with fraud at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, where prosecutors alleged she conspired with her brother to deceive the complainant. Vambe reportedly misrepresented that they could secure a Toyota Hilux GD6 from Botswana on the politician’s behalf.

According to court documents, the alleged incident took place in September when Vambe learned that the complainant was seeking to purchase the vehicle and had allocated a budget of US$16,000.

The case continues as the court investigates the allegations.

