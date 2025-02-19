Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Found Guilty of Perjury, Sentenced to Fine and Suspended Jail Term

Spread the love

HARARE – Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has been found guilty of perjury after a court ruled that he lied under oath. He was sentenced to three months in prison, which was wholly suspended, and fined US$300.

The ruling was delivered on Monday at the Harare City Council Commission of Inquiry, where the prosecution argued that Mafume had intentionally misled the court in sworn testimony. The magistrate found that his statements were inconsistent and amounted to perjury, a serious offence under Zimbabwean law.

Mafume, a senior opposition figure and member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been entangled in multiple legal battles during his tenure as mayor. While in his defence he argued that the inconsistencies in his testimony were minor and did not warrant a criminal conviction, the Commission headed by Retired Judge Cheda ruled otherwise, stating that lying under oath undermines the integrity of the judicial system.

Despite the conviction, Mafume will not serve jail time unless he commits a similar offence within a specified period. However, the ruling may cast a shadow over his political career and his position within Harare’s local government.

Following the verdict, Mafume expressed disappointment with the ruling but remained defiant, stating that he would continue serving the people of Harare. Political analysts suggest that the case may have broader political implications as Zimbabwe heads towards upcoming municipal elections.

Legal experts warn that perjury convictions can severely impact public trust in elected officials, with some calling for stricter accountability measures for political leaders.

