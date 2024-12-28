Harare Man Kills Grandmother Over Chstrimas Box Present

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has raised serious concerns about the rising number of murder cases recorded across the country during the festive season.

According to a statement issued by ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, 47 murder cases were reported between December 20 and December 26, 2024.

Commissioner Nyathi noted that many of these incidents arose from disputes at beer-drinking spots, sporting events, family gatherings, and community conflicts. In some cases, individuals sought to settle personal scores, leading to tragic outcomes.

One of the most distressing incidents occurred in Kuwadzana, Harare, where a 22-year-old man fatally assaulted his 70-year-old grandmother on Boxing Day for not giving him a Christmas present.

In another case, a beer-drinking argument in Mwenezi turned deadly when a young man threw a stone that killed an innocent bystander. Similarly, a fight over a missing pool token in Shurugwi led to the fatal stabbing of one relative by another.

In Makonde, the body of a 23-year-old man was found at a primary school after he had gone missing following a beer-drinking outing. These and other cases highlight the alarming prevalence of violence during this period.

The police have urged Zimbabweans to adopt peaceful ways of resolving disputes, emphasizing the need for respect for human life. Commissioner Nyathi called on churches, traditional leaders, and communities to work together to instill a culture of non-violence and lawful behaviour.

While investigations into the murder cases continue, the ZRP remains committed to ensuring justice for the victims and maintaining public safety. Authorities are engaging communities to foster harmony and discourage acts of violence that have claimed innocent lives.

