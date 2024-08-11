Harare City Council Municipality officers taking bribes from vendors

Spread the love

Harare Municipality officers are being accused of corruption through taking bribes and tipping vendors to move away before raids.

Speaking before the Commission of Inquiry into the governance of Harare City Council today, Borrowdale Residents and Ratepayers Association (BRRA) chairperson, Mr Robert Mutyasira, said he was saddened by the corrupt activities going on within the local authority’s departments.

“The vendors are urged to do their business in designated areas. However, it is shocking that whenever there is a raid, you will not see anyone there. We have learnt that some of the municipality police officers alert the vendors and advise them to move or not show up at all.

“Surprisingly when there is no raid the vendors will be doing their usual activities all over, these vendors are forced to pay bribes so that they continue operating unlawfully,” he said.

Mr Mutyasira has called upon the Government to dive deeper into issues concerning all Harare City Council departments.

The call comes at a time when the Government has banned unregistered vendors from operating in the Central Business Districts of major cities.

Source: Sunday Mail.

