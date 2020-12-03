Harare City Council finance director Kwenda arrested for corruption

HARARE City Council top official, finance director Tendai Kwenda has been arrested on corruption allegations.

Kwenda is alleged to have authorised the splashing of over US$8 million on allowances, holidays, buying personal vehicles and awarding hefty exit packages for managers between 2014 and 2015.

One of the top managers Stanely Mungofa was given a US$1,7 million retrenchment package in 2014.

Special Anti-Corruption Head Mr Tabani Mpofu has confirmed the arrest.

Among other top officials recently arrested are mayor Jacob Mafume, former mayor Herbert Gomba, town clerk Hosiah Chisango, housing director Addmore Nhekairo, human capital director Cainos Chingombe and former housing director Matthew Marara.

Government sas it wants to move with pace to fight graft which has been affecting service delivery in local authorities.

Police special unit sources also confirmed the broad investigation that officials say may be centred around an audit report on the executive management employment cost compliance that was chaired by Retired judge Justice George Smith.

A total of US$6 251 937 was used as retrenchment packages for at least 10 top managers then, with Stanley Mungofa the highest earner, pocketing a cool US$1 747 232,05 in 2015.

Others received stands and houses free of charge on top of the hefty packages as part of their retrenchments.

Those who benefitted from the illegal dishing out of pecks, according to the report, include former Chamber Secretary Josephine Ncube and Tendai Kwenda (Finance), acting town clerk Prosper Chonzi among others.

On bonuses, it emerged that only seven out of the more than 40 managers on the executive payroll received bonus, itself an irregularity.

Former town clerk Tendai Mahachi received over US$135 100 in bonus in 2013 and 2014 while Chingombe received US$112 000. Ncube pocketed US$122 000.