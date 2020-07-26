Harare City Council Scandal: Chamisa advisor allocated stand for free

HARARE – The Harare City Council (HCC) land scandal has sucked in top MDC-Alliance officials who were given residential stands without following due process.

Among those implicated are MDC Alliance’s Gladys Hlatswayo who was allocated residential stand number 11416 in Westlea for free and apologist Pedzisai Ruhanya, who also got a residential in the same area without following laid out procedure according to City Council documents under investigation by the President’s Special Anti-Corruption Unit.

SACU has in recent days orchestrated the arrest of various HCC oficials on various corruption allegations in relation to land.

Other MDC Alliance members who were allocated stands in Harare include Francis Nyakudya (stand number 11542), Rotina Mafume (stand number 11543) among a host of other names.

The parceling out of land by Harare City Council has culminated in the arrest of various City Council officials including the Mayor Herbert Gomba and housing and community services director Eddie Nhekairo.

Also arrested in the collaborative efforts of the Unit, ZACC and the ZRP are Edgar Dzehonye, a senior officer in the housing department, human and capital resources director Matthew Marara and Aaron Tayerera.

SACU Head Thabani Mpofu could not be reached for comment. But the Anchor is reliably informed that the matter is under serious investigation on how land in Westlea totaling about 200 residential stands was parcelled out without following proper procedure.

“No proper procedure was followed in the parceling out of land and this saw a host of MDC Alliance officials getting land in Westlea, in some instances for free. In some instances the money was paid but ended up in individual pockets of HCC officials, ” said a well-placed source.

The investigation is likely going to culminate in another second wave of arrests at HCC.

Source: The Anchor