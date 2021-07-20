Harare Businessman Van Blerk issued with warrant of arrest

A number of high-profile cases are underway at the Harare Magistrates Court, including the case of Harare businessman Michael Van Blerk who is facing charges of perjury after allegedly lying to the court through an affidavit.

Van Blerk is facing perjury charges for allegedly lying in a sworn affidavit that he filed in a High Court Case where he was the complainant representing Pokugara Properties.

Van Blerk endorsed that a show house constructed by land developer George Katsimberis was built without an approved layout plan from the City of Harare although Katsimberis has the requisite documentation.

Still at the courts, the trial of Businessman Farai Jere who is jointly charged with two Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) employees Leonard Chisina and Freeman Kuziva for fraud has been postponed to next month.

The court is probing whether the trio defrauded the power utility in a smart meters deal worth more than 3.5 million United States dollars.