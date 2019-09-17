There was drama at the Harare magistrate’s court after suspended Chief Magistrate, Mishrod Guvamombe’s “second wife” demanded 10 000 United States Dollars allegedly paid to one of the lawyers who represented Guvamombe during his initial appearance in court.

It is not the first time that Mr Guvamombe is in the limelight for the wrong reasons as he was arrested in January on charges of criminal abuse of office.

The charges against Mr Guvamombe stemmed from a decision to offer work-related attachment to two former Cabinet ministers, Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira, at the Harare Magistrates Court. Kasukuwere and Mandiwanzira were law students at the University of Zimbabwe.

The former ministers had pending cases with the magistrates court which were still to be determined by the same court.

In February, Guvamombe was re-arrested on another charge of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly influenced a subordinate to recuse himself in a matter he had interests.