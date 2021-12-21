Gutu man pays $10 000 bail for undermining Mnangagwa

MASVINGO – A man from Munhende area in Gutu has appeared in court today facing charges of undermining President Mnangagwa after calling him a failure and a murderer.

Douglas Chauke (47) was granted $10 000 bail when he appeared before Gutu Magistrate Andrew Panevanhu

The Mirror is in possession of the State outline to the case.

Chauke allegedly said President Mnangagwa was not going to change much because he was doing exactly what Mugabe was doing. He also blamed Mnangagwa for the Gukurahundi massacres.

He is said to have uttered these words while drinking beer at Machinya Bar at Mpandawana at around 12 pm on Wednesday last week.

According to the State outline, Chauke said “Mnangagwa haana chaachachinja muZimbabwe ari kutevedza zvakasiiwa naMugabe. Iye chaakakwanisa kuvuraya mandebele nguva yeGukurahundi.”

He was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and report every Friday at Gutu CID. Chauke is represented by Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and he will be back in court on December 31.https://www.masvingomirror.com

