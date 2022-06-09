Gutu cattle ‘thieves’ remanded in custody

GUTU – A gang of six cattle rustlers arrested for allegedly stealing cattle from Ruputsa and Mundanga villages in Chief Makore’s area in Gutu have been remanded in custody to June 17, 2022.

The suspects appeared before Gutu Magistrate Mitchel Panavanhu on Friday and Saturday.

Rachael Murape and Patience Musiwaro prosecuted the matter.

Robert Chikwamba (32), Boniface Marufu (46), Lickson Zimuto (54), Tichaona Machacha (52), Renius Murombo (45) and Farisi Chimuka (46) are the accused persons.

The victims are Anold Tirivavi (36) from Ruputsa Village, Daniel Mundanga (58) and Milton Seke Munhanga from Mundanga Village.

The State says the crimes were committed on the night of May 30, 2022.

Chikwamba, Marufu and Zimuto allegedly drove off two cattle from Tirivavi’s kraal to a nearby bush, slaughtered, deboned and left the hide, heads, offals and bones there.

Meanwhile Machacha and Murombo went to Mundanga’s kraal and stole a cow then proceeded to Munhanga where they also stole another cow.

Accused four and five are said to have driven the two cattle to the same place and went through the same process.

On June 2, 2022, Tirivavi reported his case at ZRP Gutu leading to the arrest of the six.https://masvingomirror.com

