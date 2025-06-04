Gold Miner Arrested for Digging Under Railway Tracks in Mvuma, NRZ Warns of Serious Consequences

Spread the love

Mvuma, Zimbabwe – An artisanal gold miner has been arrested in Mvuma after being caught digging directly beneath a railway line, causing extensive damage to the track’s foundation and posing a serious threat to rail operations.

By Tina Musonza

According to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), the suspect was apprehended on Sunday by its loss control officers during a routine patrol. The miner was found excavating for gold within the railway reserve — the legally protected zone that extends 45 metres on either side of the tracks.

In a statement, NRZ condemned the act and reiterated the dangers of illegal mining activities near rail infrastructure.

“This individual not only broke the law but also endangered the lives of passengers and rail workers. The damage caused to the ground under the tracks was extensive and could have led to a serious accident,” the NRZ said.

“We urge all citizens to refrain from engaging in mining or any unauthorised activities within the railway reserve. It is an offence under the Railways Act to prospect for minerals in this area and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison,” the railway authority added.

Photographs of the scene show a gaping hole directly under the railway line, with visible signs of disturbance to the rail bed — a critical structural layer that supports trains and absorbs the stress of heavy loads.

NRZ officials have warned that even minor tampering with the railway reserve compromises the safety and efficiency of the national transport network. The incident has prompted the deployment of additional patrols and security monitoring across key sections of the rail system.

“This incident in Mvuma is not isolated. We are increasingly concerned by the growing trend of illegal gold panning near railway lines, especially in mineral-rich corridors. These activities are not only illegal but represent a significant national security threat,” the NRZ said.

Like this: Like Loading...