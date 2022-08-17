Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Wadyajena to appear in court

Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Justice Mayor Wadyajena, together with top Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) officials are expected in court this Wednesday for fraud and money laundering charges.

Wadyajena, suspended Cottco CEO Pious Manamike, suspended Cottco marketing manager Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai also of Cottco and Pierpont Moncroix director Chiedza Danha were arrested this Tuesday by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC).

No further details were available from ZACC at the time of the arrest.

Manamike and Njanji were already on bail having been arrested at the end of June on charges of concealing their alleged award to their transport company of Cottco transport contracts for inputs to Cottco depots.

They were both granted bail of ZW$100 000 each early in July.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...