Ghanaian nabbed over $7,6m heroin

A GHANAIAN national Frank Adjei was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Saturday after being found in possession of heroin valued at $7,6 million.

Adjei (23), who appeared before a Harare magistrate, was remanded to today for bail application.

Allegations are that on May 13 this year, Adjei landed at Robert Gabriel International Airport from Ghana aboard an Ethiopian Airways plane ET 920.

Upon arrival at the duty-free section, a bag with his name tag was subjected to searches by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority’s Canine Section and there was an indication that a suspicious parcel was inside.

Adjei and his bag were then referred to CID Drugs and Narcotics for further verifications, resulting in the seizure of approximately 1,8 kilogrammes of heroin which was stashed inside the bag.

The drug has an estimated street value of $7 560 000.

