Genius Kadungure nabbed again, this time over Rolls-Royce Ghost import from SA

HARARE – Two days after being released on bail, flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Genius Kadungure has been arrested again for undervaluing another vehicle he imported from South Africa, this time a Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Independent daily newspaper NewsDay reported that South Africa-based Kadungure, who is on bail for fraud relating to the undervaluing of a Bentley Continental GT imported from Johannesburg, was again released on bail in the new case. He is set to appear in court on March 19.

NewsDay reported that in October 2017, Kadungure bought the lavish Rolls-Royce at Daytona in Johannesburg for R5 million.

In a bid to deceive the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) by paying lower duty than he should when he brought the car into the country, Kadungure allegedly concocted invoices to purport he bought the vehicle for R3 million.

The State says he then went on to fake a South African bill of entry suggesting the vehicle had been cleared by the South African Revenue Service. In July 2018, Kadungure then brought the vehicle in through the Beitbridge border post and tendered the fake documents to ZIMRA officials, NewsDay reported, citing prosecutors.

Acting on the false information, ZIMRA charged him $118 170 in duty fees instead of US$228,430.59.

The revenue body has been probing underhand deals in the importation of top-of-the-range luxurious cars mainly from South Africa, believed to be costing the economically ailing southern African nation millions of dollars in taxes.

Despite the economic hardships and deterioration of infrastructure in Zimbabwe, supercars including the Bugatti Veyron Fbg Hermes, the Lamborghini Urus imported from Europe by ruling ZANU-PF party legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, the Bugatti Chiron – one of the world’s fastest cars worth over US$3.4 million, the Rolls Royce Phantom and the Bentley Bentyaga can be seen on the capital Harare’s pothole-riddled roads.

African News Agency/ANA