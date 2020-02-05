HARARE – Embattled businessman Genius Kadungure was arrested on Tuesday, accused of fabricating a vehicle purchase receipt that undervalued a Bentley Continental he recently imported from South Africa.

Police say Kadungure, a first cousin to Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, manufactured a fake receipt in order to defraud the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

Kadungure was dragged to court by ZIMRA last month where a judge ordered him to pay an additional US$58,655.09 duty on top of the US$81,469 already paid to ZIMRA for the Bentley Continental GT.

He had submitted paperwork showing that the vehicle cost him R1.9 million.

When Kadungure is presented in court on Wednesday, prosecutors will argue that on December 22 last year, Kadungure connived with a clearing agent and manufactured a purchase invoice which they tendered to ZIMRA with an intention to defraud the state.

His lawyer Jonathan Samukange said: “Yes, my client has been arrested and detained by the police CID Anti-Corruption Unit for fraud after they suspected that his Bentley vehicle was undervalued to misrepresent on the payment of duty.”

The wealth-flaunting Kadungure is currently out on bail facing tax evasion charges. Prosecutors say he imported liquefied petroleum gas worth millions of dollars without paying duty.