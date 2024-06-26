Gang arrested at Beitbridge border post for smuggling 10 pistols, Bronco using vehicle carrying corpse

Beitbridge, Zimbabwe – Authorities have arrested three individuals on Sunday for allegedly smuggling 10 pistols and Broncleer cough syrup from South Africa into Zimbabwe.

The suspects, Mehluli Nkomo (35), Brendon Dube (28), and Wellington Ndlovu (34), used a vehicle towing a trailer carrying a deceased body to facilitate their illegal activities.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident in a statement, detailing that the trio was found with 10 boxed 9mm P.A.K pistols with empty magazines and 100 bottles of 100ml Broncleer cough syrup, commonly known as “Bronco.”

“The suspects were aboard a Toyota Quantum vehicle which was towing a trailer with the dead body of Kudakwashe Saveka from South Africa,” the police stated. “During the inspection of the vehicle at the Light Motor Vehicle Terminal, North Bound, Port Health Inspection Bay, the 10 firearms and Broncleer were found stashed in a box covered with 40 reflector vests.”

In a separate case, police are investigating the murder of notorious cross-border smuggler Philimon Chamunorwa Tongoona (33), who was shot dead by unknown assailants. Tongoona was killed while guarding an Isuzu KB250 truck towing a broken-down trailer loaded with groceries, gas stoves, and blankets.

The murder occurred on June 22, 2024, along the Beitbridge – Panda Mine road near Tongwani village, after the trailer developed a fault. The investigation into this incident is ongoing as authorities seek to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

These incidents highlight the ongoing challenges of cross-border smuggling and violence in the region, prompting increased vigilance and law enforcement efforts at border crossings.