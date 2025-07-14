Fugutive Zimbabwean fuel dealer nabbed in Portugal

Spread the love

A Zimbabwean businessman accused of stealing over a million litres of fuel destined for a government ministry has been arrested in Portugal after being red-flagged by Interpol, NewsDay Live has heard.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed, in a statement on Friday, the arrest of fugitive businessman Tawanda Hainadzwi (43) in Portugal on July 9, 2025.

According to police, Hainwadzi and his wife, Shungu Mwashaireni Hainwadzi (43), jointly operated a fuel distribution company known as Eptha Energy (Private) Limited. The company entered into an agreement with Addax Energy (Private) Limited in August 2021, specifically to deliver two million litres of fuel to an unnamed government ministry.

The police allege that between August 1 and November 30, 2021, Addax Energy released 1,040,000 litres of fuel, valued at US $743,600, to Eptha Energy for delivery to the unnamed government department. The company allegedly diverted the fuel before Hainwadzi fled the country.

The alleged scam was only discovered when Addax Energy approached government for payment.

Investigations revealed that Eptha Energy had not delivered the fuel as contracted, and had instead ceased operations.

After receiving information that Hainwadzi had fled the country, Addax Energy filed a formal police report in September 2022. The ZRP then engaged Interpol for assistance, resulting in Hainwadzi’s arrest.

Nyathi said the process of extraditing Hainwadzi back to Zimbabwe for trial is now underway. – News Day