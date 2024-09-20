Fugitive Gweru ‘killer’ businessman fit for trial

Spread the love

GWERU – Gweru car dealer, Peter Dube who ran away to Ireland after he allegedly shot four people and killed two in 2021 is fit for trial, two doctors have declared.

Dube was examined at Gweru Provincial Hospital on Tuesday.

The dead were the suspected lovers of Dube’s second wife, Shelton Chiduku of Kwekwe and her best friend Gamuchirai Mudungwe.

Dube feigned mental illness when he appeared before High Court Judge Munamato Mutevedzi last Friday by stripping half-naked, making unsubstantiated claims against the gallery and blaming them for the collapse of his car dealership businesses.

He whistled during court proceedings and made conflicted statements.

Justice Mutevedzi was forced to adjourn the session as Dube acted up in the dock.

He has since dismissed Dube’s attempts and warned him to stop the antics. In his warned and cautioned statement, Dube denied all the allegations leveled against him in total.

Dube’s case will be heard from Monday to Friday next week.

After shooting the two dead, Dube allegedly turned the gun on his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo and her sister Nyaradzo who both survived the shooting.

Samuel Pedzisayi is prosecuting.

On April 22, 2021, around 11 am, Chiduku, Mudungwe, Nyaradzo and Nyasha allegedly went to Masvingo to collect the latter’s passport.

Dube who had married Nyasha as a second wife got wind that the four had gone to Masvingo without his knowledge and suspected infidelity between his second wife and Chiduku.

At around 8 pm on the fateful day, Dube allegedly armed himself with a Zastara pistol and went to Number 11 Bensam Flats along Main Street in Gweru where Nyasha resided.

An altercation ensued and he shot Chiduku who was seated on the driver’s seat of a Toyota Hiace and he died instantly.

Mudungwe tried to run upstairs after sensing danger but Dube shot her once on the left cheek near the nose and she collapsed and died.

After killing the two, Dube went upstairs and allegedly shot Nyasha once on her right cheek and the bullet protruded on the left side of her neck, removing her right molar tooth before landing on the upper side of her shoulder.

The accused then went upstairs and turned the gun on Nyaradzo and shot her once above the left ear and the bullet raptured her right eye.

The two sisters were rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital for treatment and were discharged.

After the shooting, Dube fled to South Africa before relocating to Eswatini, where he changed his name to Xolile Mtsali. He then travelled to Ireland where he was arrested in Dublin last year for violating the country’s immigration laws.

He was deported to Mozambique after claiming to be a Mozambican national named Armando Quenete Muchanga.

Authorities later established that he was a Zimbabwean citizen and he was deported.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

