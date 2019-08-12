Fuel company caught cheating government

MDC-Alliance President Nelson Chamisa’s sidekick Pedzisai Ruhanya had said to Chasi, “And what is that Fortune Chasi. How do we progress with such kind of shenanigans in the economy. What kind of a fuel station in the midst of a bush like that!”

The Minister replied, “This is what we are grappling with. They access forex then do this. I’m surprised some think this is a service.”

Zimbabwe has been facing an acute shortage of fuel and the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has been increasing the price every week.