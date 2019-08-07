Former NSSA Board Chair engages Chamisa’s lawyer

Former National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board chairman, Mr Robin Vela, has reportedly filed an application at the High Court challenging the credibility of the audit report saying it does not meet the standards of a forensic audit.

Vela also argues that the audit was conducted by a team of unqualified auditors. He cites the Auditor General and the BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

This comes as Vela was implicated in the NSSA corruption scandal that has prejudiced the Authority of millions of United States dollars. So far, only the Tourism Minister, Priscah Mupfumira has been arrested over the matter whilst several more public officials were implicated in the scandal.

Below are some of the basis for his application.

The report is beyond the remit of powers. The report doesn’t constitute a forensic report. The report is Incompetent The Auditors were biased (BDO). The report is inaccurate. There is an inconsistency in approach. The report cites issues that had nothing to do with me (Vela).

Source: Pindula