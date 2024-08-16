Former MP Arrested and Charged with Public Violence

Spread the love

Former Budiriro MP Costa Machingauta was reportedly arrested by armed men who raided his Harare home on Thursday night. He was later found in police custody, charged with engaging in public violence.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed Machingauta’s arrest and stated that his children were harassed during the raid. “Lawyers have finally located Costa Machingauta in holding cells, where he was held incommunicado since his arrest in a manner resembling an abduction last night,” the organization posted on X (formerly Twitter). “He is now being charged with public violence. He has also complained that his minor children were assaulted during his arrest.”

In a related incident, ZLHR reported that 12 people from Gokwe were arrested for allegedly participating in a protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s assumption of the rotating chairperson role of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc). “In Gokwe, 12 people have been arrested for allegedly participating in an anti-government demonstration, expressing their sentiments against President Mnangagwa and his new position as Sadc Chairperson,” ZLHR posted on X.

Zimbabwe is set to host the Sadc summit on Saturday, where Mnangagwa will take over as chairperson of the regional body for one year. In the lead-up to the summit, Mnangagwa’s government has launched a crackdown on the opposition and civil society, resulting in the arrest of over 100 people. This crackdown has drawn widespread condemnation, including from United Nations experts.

Source: News Day

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...