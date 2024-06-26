Former Deputy Remains in Custody Pending Bail Hearing

Spread the love

Chegutu, Zimbabwe — Former Deputy Minister of Information, Bright Matonga, will spend another night in custody following the postponement of his bail application.

The decision was made by a Chegutu Magistrate this afternoon, rolling over the hearing to tomorrow.

Matonga, arrested on Tuesday, faces allegations of stealing farming equipment valued at nearly US$500,000 in Chegutu. After spending the previous night at Seruwe Police Station, he appeared before the Chegutu Magistrate Court this morning.

He is set to return to court tomorrow for the ruling on his bail application. Matonga is accused of allegedly stealing equipment from farmers leasing his farm.

